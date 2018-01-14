14 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: PDP Narrowly Defeats APC in Taraba Assembly Election

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Agency Report

Dominic Bakuni of the People's Democratic Party, PDP, has won the Ardo-kola State Constituency bye-election in Taraba, conducted on Saturday.

The bye-election was conducted in ten registration areas: Alin Gora, Ardo kola, Iware, Jauro Yinu, Lamido Borno, Mayo renewo, Sarkin Dutse, Sunkani, Tau and Zongon kombi.

Announcing the result on Sunday in Jalingo, the Returning Officer, Manu Donga, Department of Economics, Modibbo Adamawa University, Yola, said Mr. Bakuni, having scored the highest number of votes with 8,848, was the winner of the election and returned elected.

He said Mr. Bokuni defeated his closest opponent and the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Sanusi Jambawaile, who polled 8,308, indicating a difference of 540 votes from the winner.

Mr. Donga said Tukur Jibrin of DPP scored 118 votes; Abdul Dame of APDA scored 100 votes; Patrick Kini of ACPN scored 60 votes, while Sajo Mohammed of SDP scored 50 votes.

The Returning Officer said the total number of votes cast were 18,106; the total number of registered votes was 60,858 while the total number of accredited voters stood at 18, 613.

He said the total number of valid votes was 17,484 and the number of rejected votes was 622.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Speaker of the Taraba House of Assembly, Abel Diah, had on November 20, 2017, declared vacant the seat of the former lawmaker representing the constituency in the House, Abdulmalik Dame, who died after a brief illness.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Local Government Autonomy in Nigeria

Local governments are essentially created to deliver services at the grassroots and bring governance closer to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.