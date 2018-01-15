15 January 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Uhuru Back After a Three-Day State Visit to South Africa

Photo: PSCU
President Uhuru Kenyatta is greeted by Deputy President William Ruto on January 14, 2018.
press release By PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta jetted into the country on Sunday evening after a three-day State visit to South Africa.

Mr Kenyatta held a meeting with President Jacob Zuma in Durban. The talks centred around strengthening relations between Kenya and South Africa.

The two presidents discussed trade and connectivity and how these could boost manufacturing and create jobs for millions of young people.

From Durban, President Kenyatta headed to the industrial town of East London where he met ruling African National Congress party new leader Cyril Ramaphosa, who is also the country's deputy president.

During a dinner hosted on the eve of the ANC's 106th anniversary celebration, Mr Ramaphosa said President Kenyatta's visit demonstrated the special relations between Kenya and South Africa.

GOOD RELATIONS

Mr Ramaphosa congratulated President Kenyatta for his election victory last year.

"ANC and Jubilee party will work towards cementing good relations between Kenyans and South Africans," Mr Ramaphosa told his guest.

In East London, Mr Kenyatta met Volkswagen South Africa head Thomas Schaefer who assured him that the car maker would soon double production in Kenya and introduce a new model at the Thika vehicle assembly plant.

FINAL TERM

The President capped his visit, the first foreign trip since his inauguration for his second and final term in office, by attending the ANC's anniversary fete at Buffalo City stadium in East London before flying home.

The plane carrying the President and his delegation touched down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport shortly after 6pm.

The President was received by his deputy William Ruto, executives and other senior government officials.

