14 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zuma Should Not Be Humiliated in Leadership Question Says Ramaphosa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa, left, and President Jacob Zuma.

If President Jacob Zuma has to leave before his term ends, he should not be humiliated in the process, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa told eNCA on Sunday.

Speaking in his capacity as newly elected president of the majority party the African National Congress, Ramaphosa conceded that people are eager to know if Zuma will stay on until the end of his term in 2019, or be asked to leave early.

"Whatever we do, we need to deal with this matter with the level of maturity it requires, with the proper decorum," Ramaphosa told Dan Moyane in the one-on-one interview.

"And I would say we should never do it in a way that is going to humiliate, president Zuma.

"We should never do it in a way that is going to divide the nation," he added. "It is a very delicate matter."

He conceded that there was a lot of interest in how the boss of the country's majority party, would handle being the deputy to Zuma in government after he took over as president of the party from Zuma at the party's elective conference in December.

Both are in the positions at the behest of the ANC, and have to carry out ANC policy.

Ramaphosa said assessments had to be made but the issue would not be dealt with immediately.

Source: News24

South Africa

A Glass Half Full - Preparing for Day Zero

Level 6 water restrictions are here - this means the crisis in the Western Cape has intensified to the point where 'Day… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.