Scores of Zanu PF supporters on Friday gathered at a Bulawayo parlour to bid farewell to the late ruling party youth leader, Magura Charumbira.

The controversial Charumbira, 34, died in a horrific car accident on Monday along the Bulawayo-Harare highway near Norton Toll gate.

Charumbira, who was declared liberation War Hero, will be buried on Monday at his home area in Masvingo.

Clad in Zanu PF regalia, crowds sang songs denouncing Generation 40 (G40) members for allegedly causing the death of Charumbira. "Hazvina mhosva maG40 ndimi makauraya. Ndimi makauraya. Hazvina mhosva tichabatana," they sang.

G40 was a Zanu PF faction led by former first lady Grace Mugabe which was fighting against the Lacoste Team led by Emmerson Mnangagwa, then Vice President, in the succession battle.

The late Charumbira was famed for leading a group of youths who booed and heckled Grace during a Zanu PF youth interface rally in November.

Business in the city center almost came to a standstill as Charumbira's body was escorted by police from the funeral parlour to the Davies Hall, the party's provincial headquarters, where speakers accused G40 of killing the youth leader.

However, opposition parties in Bulawayo received the death of Charumbira with a collective sigh of relief. They accused the late Charumbira of harassing political opponents as well as extorting money from vendors.

Last month, the Bulawayo MDC-T youth assembly warned the now deceased to desist from engaging in unlawful and corrupt activities in the city, declaring that the party's youths would not fold their hands while the activist continued to harass law abiding citizens without any action from the police.