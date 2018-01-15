15 January 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dar, Kigali Agree On SGR Project

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
President of Tanzania John Magufuli and Rwanda President Paul Kagame.
By By Alvar Mwakyusa

TANZANIA and Rwanda have agreed to construct a Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) network connecting Isaka in Shinyanga to Kigali, with the key goal of linking the landlocked country to the port of Dar es Salaam.

President John Magufuli revelled the agreement in the city yesterday after his talks with the visiting Rwanda President Paul Kagame at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

President Kagame was in the country for a one-day state visit. The 400-kilometre track is meant to boost trade between Tanzania and Rwanda as part of the central railway network that runs from the port of Dar es Salaam.

"I do direct the ministers responsible for infrastructure from Tanzania and Rwanda to meet in two weeks' time to deliberate on the costs of implementing the project," Dr Magufuli remarked.

He further revealed that the design and feasibility study for the mega project had been finalised; stating that the railway network will haul cargo to Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

DR Magufuli assured his Rwandan counterpart that once all procedures are finalised, they will lay a foundation stone for the railway network from Isaka to Kigali in Rwanda.

At present, Tanzania has initiated construction of the railway network on standard gauge measuring over 700 kilometres from Dar es Salaam to Makutopora in Dodoma.

The project is expected to cost over 7tri/- upon completion. Dr Magufuli was however unhappy that trade between Dar es Salaam and Kigali is decreasing, citing statistics from last year which showed that shipment destined to Rwanda from the port of Dar es Salaam was just 950,000 tonnes as of last year.

The Head of State revealed further that trade balance between the two countries had been fluctuating since 2011. During the financial year 2011, trade balance between Tanzania and Rwanda stood at 106.54bn/- but the amount decreased to 27.34bn/- in 2012. It grew to 132.21bn/- in 2013 and again plummeted to 64.45bn/- in 2014.

Speaking at the occasion, President Kagame assured Dr Magufuli that his country was committed to conduct business with Tanzania for the wellbeing of people from the two countries and East African region as a whole.

More on This

Rwandan President Kagame Jets in Dar

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has arrived in Tanzania, today January 14, for a one day working visit. Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.