President John Magufuli elected rulling party CCM chairman.(file photo).

THE ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has scooped all the three parliamentary seats in the Saturday's by-elections, retaining two constituencies and grabbing one from the opposition CHADEMA. The results as announced in all three contested electorates show that CCM recorded landslide victory, getting about 90 per cent of all votes cast.

The by-elections in Songea Urban, Singida North and Longido were held to fill vacant seats. Songea Urban remained vacant after its former Mp Leonard Gama died.

Singida North had its former legislator Lazaro Nyalandu resigning while Longido constituency repeated the election following the court ruling, which nullified the 2015 results in which Chadema's Onesmo Ole Nangole was declared winner.

However, the opposition CHADEMA boycotted the Saturday's by-elections for Longido. The results shows that in Singida North, a former Executive Director for Lindi District (DED), Mr Justin Monko won on CCM ticket, collecting 20,857 votes, which is 93.5 per cent of the 22,298 votes cast.

Announcing the results, returning officer for Singida North, Mr Rashid Mando said however that about 75 per cent of the registered 91,562 voters did not turn up.

Some interviewed residents told the 'Daily News' here attributed the low turn up to the cultivation season as many people are engaged in agricultural activities. There was also a landslide victory for CCM's candidate in Songea Urban, Dr Damas Ndumbaro, after beating all other candidates by a big margin.

The Returning Officer, Ms Tina Sekambo said Dr Ndumbaro garnered 45,762 votes. In Longido, CCM collected 99 per cent of all votes.

The results show that CCM's candidate Dr Steven Kiruswa emerged victorious after getting 41,258 votes followed by CUF's Kisiongo Olokuya who received 163 votes.