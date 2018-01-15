Tanzania: Create Jobs for Yourselves, Kagame Tells African Youth

RWANDAN President Paul Kagame has decried unemployment as a major factor forcing African youth into exodus to European countries.

President Kagame made the remarks in Dar es Salaam yesterday when responding to questions from journalists during his one-day state visit in Tanzania. "Unemployment remains a major challenge in Africa, every country should boost trade and investment to create more jobs," Mr Kagame explained yesterday at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

He urged youth in the continent to use their education and skills to create job opportunities for themselves. Mr Kagame challenged other Africancountries to work jointly to boost business and trade to increase employment opportunities and curb poverty.

Speaking at the occasion, President John Magufuli hailed his Rwandan counterpart for his position as the Chairperson of the African Union, stressing that the country fully supports his position in the AU.

"We have to create more jobs for the youth to enable them to remain in the continent, otherwise they will keep on running to European countries in search of greener pastures," he stated.

President Magufuli assured the visiting Kagame that Tanzania will fully support him as he assumes the chairmanship of the AU in Addis Ababa during the AU Heads of State meeting this year.