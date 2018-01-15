Tanzania: Rwandan President Kagame Jets in Dar

Photo: Daily News

President of Tanzania John Magufuli and Rwanda President Paul Kagame.

Dar es Salaam — Rwandan President Paul Kagame has arrived in Tanzania, today January 14, for a one day working visit.

At the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in Dar es Salaam President Kagame was received by his host President John Magufuli.

Kagame's plane touched the JNIA's runaway, at 10am. Upon disembarking he was treated to traditional dance performance by cultural troupes.

The two presidents then headed to the State House for talks.

This is President Kagame's third visit in Tanzania in the last two years.