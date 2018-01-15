The large crowd ringside at the 18th at Glendower Golf Club cheered on popular Kyle McClatchie as he holed his final putt to capture the crown jewel of amateur golf - the Freddie Tait Cup - as the leading amateur in the BMW SA Open on Sunday.

Over the four rounds of the national championship,, proudly hosted by the City of Ekurhuleni, the 20-year-old Ekurhuleni golfer delivered a remarkably mature performance, carding controlled rounds of 68, 71, 68 and 71 to close out a top 15 finish on a 10-under-par 278 total.

Englishman Chris Paisley fired a six-under 66 in the final round to beat the challenge of home favourite Branden Grace to win his first European Tour title by three shots on 21-under overall.

While Paisley's name is etched on the SA Open trophy, McClatchie's name will follow below an illustrious list of former Freddie Tait Cup winners that include Ernie Els, Trevor Immelman, Jean Hugo, Hennie Otto, Branden Grace, Dylan Frittelli, Charl Schwartzel and Brandon Stone.

'For us amateurs, the SA Open, SA Stroke Play and Sanlam SA Amateur titles are the Holy Grail of golf and every amateur dreams of winning it,' said McClatchie.

'I didn't win the other two, so it's really fantastic that I could win the Freddie Tait Cup before I leave the amateur ranks. This week was about testing myself on the biggest stage in South Africa, competing against the best golfers from the European and Sunshine Tours. I haven't had many opportunities to play at this level and I wanted to push myself to see how high up the leaderboard I could go.

'It's an indescribable feeling to see my name up there in the top 15 with players that have won on the world stage and contested in Majors. For me, this week more than lived up to its billing. It was the four most incredible days and I will take a lot of confidence away from this experience.'

Partnering Frenchman Matthieu Pavon, McClatchie went out in one-under. The slight breeze died down as the Serengeti Golf and Wildlife Estate golfer started the back nine with three straight pars, birdied the par-five 13th but gave the advantage back at the next hole.

'The highlight of my round was definitely the 15th hole,' said McClatchie. 'I was in the fairway bunker after my tee shot. My second shot hit the lip and popped straight down. I got it out and had 109 metres left to the flag and I holed out for birdie.'

The GolfRSA National Squad player said walking up to the final green took the sting out of the missed opportunity to tie for 12th after a late bogey at 17.

'It was the most amazing experience to walk up and to see all the people and hear them cheering us on,' he said. 'The atmosphere around the 18th was amazing; it was another first for me.'

McClatchie had huge support from the local crowd, including fellow GolfRSA National Squad players Garrick Higgo and Matt Saulez. 'I heard after my round that Matt ran straight from the 18th green to the first tee to wish me good luck and then went to hand in his scorecard,' McClatchie laughed.

'This week was both an exhilarating and exhausting, because everything was so new. I really loved sharing the experience with my dad (Ryan) on the bag and big ups to him for keeping me calm.

'To my mom (Wendy) and all the friends, family and fellow amateurs and GolfRSA National Squad players that walked with us and cheered me on, I am really grateful for all your support.'

KwaZulu-Natal amateur Saulez closed with a 75 to finish at two over, while 17-year-old Garrick Higgo from Boland signed off with a one-under-par 287 after a final round 70.

FINAL SCORES

267 - Chris Paisley 66 65 70 66

270 - Branden Grace 65 71 66 68

272 - JC Ritchie 72 70 65 65

274 - Scott Vincent 70 66 71 67, Jacques Kruyswijk 68 67 71 68, Jacques Blaauw 68 70 66 70

275 - Renato Paratore 71 67 69 68, Darren Fichardt 70 71 64 70, Adrien Saddier 68 63 73 71, Chase Koepka 65 71 68 71

276 - Charlie Ford 71 72 67 66

277 - Hennie Otto 71 72 70 64, Marcus Kinhult 70 72 66 69, Jorge Campillo 70 70 67 70

278 - Neil Schietekat 70 72 69 67, Ryan Evans 74 67 68 69, Charl Schwartzel 69 70 69 70, Kyle McClatchie 68 71 68 71, Trevor Fisher Jnr 69 70 67 72

279 - Anthony Michael 71 71 69 68, Mark Williams 72 70 69 68, Erik van Rooyen 67 72 71 69, Richard Sterne 67 74 69 69, Shaun Norris 71 70 69 69, Ockie Strydom 75 67 68 69, Retief Goosen 69 67 73 70, Nacho Elvira 67 70 72 70, Adilson Da Silva 69 73 67 70, Dylan Frittelli 70 71 67 71, Jeff Winther 68 72 66 73

280 - Ernie Els 71 70 70 69, Soomin Lee 70 68 72 70, Richard Bland 69 72 66 73

281 - Daniel van Tonder 70 70 73 68, Jamie Donaldson 70 72 71 68, Andy Sullivan 70 72 69 70, Matthieu Pavon 72 67 68 74

282 - Jens Dantorp 72 72 72 66, Oliver Fisher 69 72 71 70, Justin Walters 69 69 73 71, Tyrone Ferreira 68 74 69 71, Matt Wallace 68 74 69 71

283 - Keenan Davidse 76 68 71 68, Vaughn Groenewald 69 72 71 71, Pedro Oriol 71 71 69 72, Louis de Jager 74 69 67 73

284 - Jean Hugo 73 70 72 69, David Drysdale 72 72 70 70, Justin Harding 75 67 68 74, Rourke van der Spuy 69 71 69 75

285 - Musiwalo Nethunzwi 72 71 72 70, Jbe' Kruger 74 70 70 71, Bradley Neil 67 77 69 72

286 - George Coetzee 72 71 77 66, Marc Warren 73 69 74 70, Dean Burmester 77 67 72 70, Ruan de Smidt 72 69 74 71, Ulrich van den Berg 68 75 72 71, Rhys West 72 66 75 73, Breyten Meyer 70 71 72 73, James Kingston 73 68 72 73, Gregory Bourdy 75 69 67 75

287 - Garrick Higgo 68 73 76 70, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69 72 74 72

288 - MJ Viljoen 70 73 73 72, Zack Byrd 69 71 74 74

289 - Marcus Armitage 72 69 76 72, Toto Thimba 73 70 72 74

290 - Austin Connelly 70 73 76 71, Matt Saulez 69 70 76 75

292 - Jake Roos 69 72 77 74, Colin Nel 71 73 74 74

294 - Pontus Widegren 72 71 78 73

295 - Brett Rumford 71 71 75 78

296 - Oliver Farr 73 70 75 78