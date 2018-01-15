14 January 2018

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: Chambers Gain More Support for Speaker Post

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Toweh Alphonso

There is growing support for Representative Bhofal Chambers for the post of Speaker at the House of Representatives.

His support comes from the Association of Opposition Political Parties' Youth Leagues.

The group thru its spokesman Michael Tipayson said Chambers' election would restore the dignity of the lower House.

Tipaysonsaid Chambers would ensure the 54th Legislature is free of corruptionif elected as speaker.

According to him, the Coalition for Democratic Change- CDC- made no mistake to have selected Chambers as itsnominee for the speaker post

Also, Anti-Crimes Activist Liberia has also endorsed the Pleebo Sodoken lawmaker who has won his third election.

Executive Director Nana Lartey urged Rep. Chambers torevisit "unprecedented concession agreements" if electedto the speaker position.

Lartey also called on him to endinjustices and promote moral values and the rule of law.

In hisacceptance remarks, Representative Chambers said reconciliationand laws in the interest of the people will be his focus.

Liberia

Liberia's Outgoing Ruling Party Expels President Sirleaf

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has been ousted from the party that brought and sustained her in power for the past 12… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.