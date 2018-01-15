Liberia: Chambers Gain More Support for Speaker Post

There is growing support for Representative Bhofal Chambers for the post of Speaker at the House of Representatives.

His support comes from the Association of Opposition Political Parties' Youth Leagues.

The group thru its spokesman Michael Tipayson said Chambers' election would restore the dignity of the lower House.

Tipaysonsaid Chambers would ensure the 54th Legislature is free of corruptionif elected as speaker.

According to him, the Coalition for Democratic Change- CDC- made no mistake to have selected Chambers as itsnominee for the speaker post

Also, Anti-Crimes Activist Liberia has also endorsed the Pleebo Sodoken lawmaker who has won his third election.

Executive Director Nana Lartey urged Rep. Chambers torevisit "unprecedented concession agreements" if electedto the speaker position.

Lartey also called on him to endinjustices and promote moral values and the rule of law.

In hisacceptance remarks, Representative Chambers said reconciliationand laws in the interest of the people will be his focus.