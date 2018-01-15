Liberia: EU Donates to 8 Organizations

In an effort to enhance the workings of some local and International Organizations in Liberia, the European Union delegation to Liberia Tuesday, January 9, 2018 donated huge office equipment and other valuable materials to eight local and International organizations.

The donation which took place at the EU head office in Mamba Point, central Monrovia, is aimed at addressing some of the many challenges face these organizations in their day-today activities, especially the ones with limited access to Education, Health, Sanitation, including those living in more vulnerable communities.

Some of the items donated includes but not limited to, Executive, managerial, senior and junior office desks, Computers and printers, office chairs, water dispensers, first aid tool kits, thirty two (32) inch television sets and many others.

Speaking in brief remarks during the donation, EU Ambassador to Liberia Helene Cave said that the donation it is customary within the EU circles to carry out such a donation upon the closed of every European Union Observation mission to Liberia after a successful climax of the just ended elections in the Country.

"I believe that this donation will go a long way for your respective organizations as such please use it wisely" the EU boss noted.

EU boss praised these organizations for a great job which they are doing in Liberia and hopes that the donation will further help improve their works.

Ambassador Cave pledged the EU's continuous assistance to active, determine and effective local organizations that are contributing to the forward march of Liberia, thus, she encourages them to do more in the best interest of the people of Liberia.

At the same time, Madam Cave said she was pleased with the recent statement issued by President Elect George Weah, where he stated that he will prioritize Education, something she believes is cardinal to the growth and process of any Country.

Also speaking during the presentation ceremony was the chief of Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Liberia, Kabla Ahimere who termed the presentation as a historic one for the beneficiaries including the people of Liberia.

Kabla said he was amazed with the level of tolerance showed by the President elect including other Liberians during the just ended electoral period, adding that it is commendable.

He wants the people of Liberia to work together with the newly elected leadership to help move the Country forward and thanked the EU for reposing confidence in the IOM mainly in the logistical component of the mission to ensure that it was a rewarding and fruitful initiative.

In a happy mood the eight beneficiaries lauded the efforts of the EU for what they all considered a historic and timely gesture to them and shower praises on the EU for always coming to their aid.

For her part, the Acting President of the NTAL, Mary Mulbah said that the National Teachers Association of Liberia (NTAL) sees the donation as a relief to them especially when they are on the verge of completing their National Headquarters on 12th Street in Sinkor.

"We are completing our project and were wondering where to get office equipment and other needed materials from and with the intervention of the EU we are so grateful,"Madam Mulbah added.

The NTAL boss along with the other seven organizations that benefited from the EU's gesture promised to wisely utilize the donation for its intended purpose.

They called on other International Organizations to follow the good examples of the European Union for the common good of the developmental drive of Liberia.

Meanwhile, some of those organizations benefited from the EU's donation are, The National Teachers Association of Liberia (NTAL), Me and My People Charity Inc.Kids Educational Engagement Project (KEEP) and the Liberia Translation and Literacy Organization(LIBTRALO).