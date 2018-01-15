South Africa: Guard Due in Court Over Tarlton Tractor Driver's Shooting

A security guard is expected to appear in the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of Tarlton tractor driver Aron Mutavhatsindi.

He was shot and killed in an open field near the informal settlement Matshelapad, outside Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg on January 6.

Forty-two-year-old Mutavhatsindi worked at the Bartlet Poultry Farm.

The farm's general manager, Peter Bartlet, said last Tuesday the company's staff and owners were deeply saddened by the incident and vowed to work with the police to assist them with their investigation. News24 reported last week that Mutavhatsindi's nephew, Ramashia Ebraimy, who witnessed his uncle's killing, saw two vans following his uncle on the tractor. A man got out of one of the vans and allegedly shot his uncle, who died. Police initially said he had been shot by a farm owner, but it later emerged that the suspect was a security guard.

