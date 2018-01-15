The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) will next month conduct training for football coaches at grass-roots level across the country.

FKF technical director Andreas Spier said the program, which is a continuation of what the federation was doing last year, is targeting about 2000 coaches with the purpose of standardizing the teaching of the game in the country.

"Training will be held early in February. We want to lay the structures that are clear and uniform and the results will be there to see in future," said Spier.

Spier was speaking at Moi Stadium in Kisumu over the weekend when he presided over the selection of players who will make up a new football club from the region that will feature in the National Super League.

He said the program will be funded by the federation and would cost nothing to the participants.

He appealed to coaches to show up for the exercise.

He noted that the training, which will last for about two weeks, will be conducted by instructors trained by the FKF and will be based on the Fifa and Caf curriculum.

According to Spier, the training will also be graced by coaches and players from the German Football Federation and other foreign countries.

"We have a curriculum for all coaches in this country," he said.

He went on: "Fifa and Caf are giving us the opportunity to have their specialists in the training and we also have good relations with German federation so even coaches from outside the country will be here for the training."

The FKF director said about 60 training centres will be created across the country with each accommodating about 40 coaches for the exercise.