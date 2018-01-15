Uganda: Government Should Not Ban Pre-Registration Exams

Photo: Joseph Kiggundu/Daily Monitor

(Left to right) Patricia Achiengi, Abubaker Matovu, Amina Mirembe, Cathy Nankya, Deborah Nassali and Elizabeth Nabukenya of Light Primary School Bulenga celebrate after scoring an Aggregate 4 each.

editorial

Schools across the country have been directed to stop setting pre-registration tests or examinations for candidates.

According to the Minister of Education and Sports, Ms Janet Museveni, in order to ensure that all the students that register for national exams are the best, most schools have been giving their learners pre-registration exams.

Schools often use pre-registration exams as a yardstick to determine whether their students are ready for final exams. Those who fail these exams are allegedly forced to register with other schools.

Uneb last year registered 645,914 pupils for Primary Leaving Exams, representing an increment of only 5,081 (1 per cent) candidates from the previous year. This made it the lowest percentage increment in the last five years.

Without naming culprits, Ms Museveni, who was speaking during the release of the 2017 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results at the Office of the Prime Minister on Friday, vowed to cancel examination centres of all schools that have been conducting these tests.

In her own words, she noted that "no one has a right to stop students from sitting for national examinations on grounds of incompetence" adding that all teachers who do so should be deregistered and their names published in the media.

Instead, Ms Museveni advises, schools should put in place mechanisms that ensure effective teaching in order to achieve better PLE results.

Some schools set pre-registration exams, because they motivate students to read hard. The exams, educationists say, prompt the students to read with determination to handle the challenges of a candidate class.

Also, pre-registration exams help the school to gauge the students' intellectual ability and therefore work towards improving their weak areas.

Although some experts believe that by the time a student passes and is promoted to any candidate class, it is proof enough that they are ready to sit for national exams, pre-registration exams help teachers to prepare and assess their pupils when they are about to do final exams.

Of course there are many students who go on to perform better in the national exams even after failing to achieve the required pre-registration examinations points of a particular school.

But what the government, and the ministry of Education should instead do is to better the education sector by improving infrastructure, raising the pay for teachers and paying them on time, among others.

These will deter the cutthroat competition among schools that lead them into setting pre-registration exams.