Kenya: Kipchoge First Phase Work Will Be Complete By April, Says Sports CS Kaberia

The government expects the first phase of reconstruction work at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret to be complete by April.

Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia, while on a tour of the sports facility over the weekend, said there was a deadline that the government had set for completion of the current renovations going on.

Kaberia said he was hopeful that by then Kipchoge Keino stadium would be up operational.

"We have been engaging the site contractors who have assured us that they are committed to ensure that the time lines are met. By April we will have the stadium up and running so that we can host major sporting events like Cecafa among others," said Kaberia.

The stadium was one of sports facilities in the country that had been designated a venue for the 2018 African Nations Championship whose hosting rights were removed from Kenya and taken to Morocco.

Confederation of African football cited lack of preparedness on the part of Kenya as their reason for moving the biennial tournament set aside for local based players only.

When put to task about the slow work taking place at Kipchoge Keino, the PS stated that they had ironed out outstanding issues with the contractors.

"So far the East wing is at 70 percent, the dais is coming up well because a majority of the works happens on the ground," said Kaberia.