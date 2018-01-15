15 January 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kipchoge First Phase Work Will Be Complete By April, Says Sports CS Kaberia

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dennis Lubanga

The government expects the first phase of reconstruction work at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret to be complete by April.

Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia, while on a tour of the sports facility over the weekend, said there was a deadline that the government had set for completion of the current renovations going on.

Kaberia said he was hopeful that by then Kipchoge Keino stadium would be up operational.

"We have been engaging the site contractors who have assured us that they are committed to ensure that the time lines are met. By April we will have the stadium up and running so that we can host major sporting events like Cecafa among others," said Kaberia.

The stadium was one of sports facilities in the country that had been designated a venue for the 2018 African Nations Championship whose hosting rights were removed from Kenya and taken to Morocco.

Confederation of African football cited lack of preparedness on the part of Kenya as their reason for moving the biennial tournament set aside for local based players only.

When put to task about the slow work taking place at Kipchoge Keino, the PS stated that they had ironed out outstanding issues with the contractors.

"So far the East wing is at 70 percent, the dais is coming up well because a majority of the works happens on the ground," said Kaberia.

Kenya

University Lecturers Threaten New Strike

Learning in public universities could be paralysed again this semester following emerging disagreements between the… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.