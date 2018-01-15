15 January 2018

Kenya: Nzoia FC to Ulinzi - Meet Our Price or Forget About Masuta

By Titus Maero

Nzoia Sugar's striker Masita Masuta's bid to join Kenyan Premier League top dogs Ulinzi Stars has hit a snag.

The sugar miller's chairman Bryan Keya said they placed a price tag of Sh300,000 on their prized attacker but his suitor Ulinzi have only offered Sh150,000.

"We shall not accept anything short of the amount we tagged on Masuta in this transfer period. If they give us what we want, we will release the player immediately," Keya said.

He added that Masuta who was the team's top goal getter, has a three-year contract with Nzoia.

The exit of Masuta from Nzoia would be a big blow to the Bungoma-based side's ambitions this year of fighting for the championships.

Nzoia have already lost striker Lawrence Juma to the 2017 KPL Champions Gor Mahia in the current transfer window.

Worryingly for Nzoia, Masuta has not been attending their pre-season training.

Nzoia Coach Bernard Mwalala said he was against the player's plans to leave the team.

"Masuta is a gifted player who can just not be released anyhow. We cannot discharge two top strikers at the same time. Such a trend is dangerous to a team that is preparing to lift the 2018 KPL title," he said.

"What I know, the attacker is still our player. The management should not rush and release the attacker without input from the technical bench," he noted.

Masuta joined Nzoia from Muhoroni Youth in 2015 and has been a productive striker for Nzoia.

Mwalala, however, expressed confidence in his other attackers namely, Elvis Rupia, Edgar Nzano and Victor Omondi.

New players signed by Nzoia for this season include winger David Okoth (Homeboyz FC) ex-Kakamega High School defender Tom Teka, midfielder Patrick Otieno (Bukembe Secondary School).

