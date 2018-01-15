Kapchorwa — Police in Kapchorwa District have arrested four adult children and their mother for reportedly stabbing to death their father.

It's reported that the adult children connived with their mother and stabbed to death Andrew Satya, 50, who had married a second wife.

The Friday incident took place in Sisiya Village, Kapteret West Division, Kapchorwa Municipality in Kapchorwa District.

The Sipi Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika confirmed the arrests.

"We have arrested them for killing their father and we have launched investigations into the matter," Mr Taitika said.

He said the suspects who are currently detained at Kapchorwa Central Police Station would be charged with murder.

"Our preliminary investigations indicate that they killed the deceased for marrying a second wife. The suspects will be paraded in courts of law," he said.

He said the body was taken to Kapchorwa Hospital for a post-mortem.

Mr Taitika said the preliminary investigations indicate that the murder was well planned by the suspects.

It's alleged that suspects warned the deceased not to risk marrying a second wife if he wanted to live.