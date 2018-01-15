14 January 2018

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: Serena Hotels Expands to DRC

By The Independent

Kampala — Serena Hotels is set to expand into the Democratic Republic of Congo with the opening of a new property located on the shore of Lake Kivu in Goma.

Reports indicate that the new property consists of 100 rooms and suits. At the same time, major rebuilds are underway at the Serena Hotels in Dar es Salaam, in Kampala and in Nairobi.

The 36 new Suites and Executive Rooms added to the Kampala Serena include a yet to be named second senior Presidential Suite, which will be larger, more luxurious and provide new levels of comfort to Serena's top rated VIP clientele.

