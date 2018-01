Local celebrity Roxy Burger has given birth to her first child.

The star made the announcement on Instagram on Saturday, writing: "Our indigo baby, Adrienne Shraga. Born 12/01/2018. She is so loved already and perfect in every single way."

The baby girl, named Adrienne Shraga, was born on Friday, 12 January 2018. Roxy announced her pregnancy in July 2017.

Roxy married Neil Shraga in 2014 and the pair honeymooned in France.

Source: The Juice