15 January 2018

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Khama Gives to Qangwa

By Esther Mmolai

Qangwa — Some residents of Qangwa in the Okavango District were over the moon after receiving gifts from President Lt. Gen Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama who is traversing the length and breadth of the country to bid Batswana farewell.

The gifts ranged from food hampers, comforters and sweets for children.

President Khama promised to continue supporting them beyond his presidency. He said he would continue giving out donations aimed to restore dignity.

Earlier on, Kgosi Kgwebana Ledimo of Qangwa thanked President Khama for his term in office, noting that many would remember him for his good deeds towards the entire nation.

He described him as a good leader who paid attention to people's concerns.

Kgosi Ledimo said President Khama frequently passed through his village to Xaixai where the government had empowered Xaixai Tlhabologo Community Trust to implement tourism activities in and around Gchwihaba National Monument as well as to enhance diversification to tourism products in Ngamiland.

He commended the President for demonstrating love and care towards communities and wished him well as he retires end of March.

Member of Parliament for Ngami, MP Thato Kwerepe shared the sentiments that the President indeed demonstrated love through his actions and thanked him.

He said he restored dignity amongst many Batswana and also supported communities in areas that were far from services such as Xaixai and Qangwa.

Source : BOPA

Botswana

