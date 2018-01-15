15 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Kevin Anderson Crashes Out of Australian Open

South Africa's Kevin Anderson exited the 2018 Australian Open at the first round stage when he was beaten by Britain's Kyle Edmund on Monday.

Edmund, the world No 49, came from two sets to one down to beat Anderson in a five-set thriller, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Anderson was the 11th seed at the year's first Grand Slam courtesy of a successful 2017 which saw him reach the US Open final, where he lost to world No 1 Rafael Nadal.

Edmund, who was born in Johannesburg, gained revenge on Anderson after losing their only previous encounter at last year's French Open.

There the South African came from behind to win 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/4), 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.

In the second round, Edmund will face Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin, who knocked out Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-2, 6-1, 5-7, 7-6 (7/3).

