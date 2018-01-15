Tanzania: New MP Vows to Tackle Drought

Longido — The newly-elected MP for Longido (CCM) Steven Kiruswa has pledged to help the nomadic herders in his constituency overcome the ravages of drought.

He also said he would initiate measures which will motivate the parents to take their children to school instead of condemning them to cattle herding. In order to attain the ambition, he intends to work with other stakeholders to set up a special fund for education which can assist children from poor families access education.

Dr Kiruswa, who garnered an overwhelming 99 per cent of the votes during a by-election that boycotted by the main opposition parties, said he sympathized with his voters over recurring droughts.

He added that he witnessed, during the election campaign period, livestock herders moving from one area to another in search of water and pastures for their large herds. The new legislator, who is a wildlife expert, said he would encourage good relations with the border counties in Kenya, especially on livestock marketing and grazing.

He added that traditionally, the Maasai livestock keepers often moved with their large herds during periods of severe droughts irrespective of the international borders.

Announcing the results of the by-election held on Saturday, the returning officer Jumaa Mhina said the CCM flagbearer got 41,258 votes, equivalent to 99.1 per cent of those casted. Chadema, the strongest opposition party in the northern regions as well as CUF boycotted the by-election, apparently handing over the victory to the ruling party candidate.

There were, however, two other contestants for the parliamentary seat from small opposition parties; Francis Ringo from Chama cha Kijamii (CCK) and Robert Leskari, for the Tanganyika Labour Party (TLP).