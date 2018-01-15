Namibia: !aman Tribe Mourns Leader

THE !Aman Nama sub-tribe are in mourning following the death of their leader, David Frederick.

Frederick died in the presence of his family at the Keetmanshoop State Hospital on Friday after years of declining health.

He was 85 years old.

The news of his death was confirmed by his son, Tim Frederick, on Friday.

According to Frederick Jr, his late father has been in and out of hospital since 2015.

The late Frederick is survived by his children and wife, Anna Frederick.

In 1984, he was designated as chief of the !Aman Nama sub-tribe.

From 1972-1984, he was an adviser and councillor for the late !Aman chief, Jan Samuel Herero, whom he had succeeded.

Frederick worked tirelessly to promote development within the !Aman Traditional Authority's area of jurisdiction.

He was also heavily involved in reparations negotiations.

In January 2017, he joined a class-action suit against Germany on behalf of the Nama and Herero people for financial reparations for the 1904-1908 genocide committed against them by the German colonial powers in Namibia.

He was also a founding member of the NTLA, which advocates the unification of the Nama people.

The Topnaar Nama sub-tribe's chief, Seth Kooitjie, who doubles as the Nama Traditional Leaders Association (NTLA) chairperson, said the death of Frederick was a "huge loss" not only to his tribe, but the entire Nama folk.

"He was a man of peace, a unifier of the Nama folk, and ambassador of the Nama people in the Nama/Ovaherero genocide reparation negotiations," Kooitjie said in his description.

He said the late Frederick was given the role by the Nama leaders of leading the reparation negotiations on behalf of the Nama people because of his immense knowledge of the Nama people's history.

Kooitjie said Nama leaders yesterday met at the late chief's home village of Bethanie to discuss arrangements for his burial, which the NTLA will communicate to government and the public at large.