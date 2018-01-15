15 January 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: !aman Tribe Mourns Leader

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Luqman Cloete

THE !Aman Nama sub-tribe are in mourning following the death of their leader, David Frederick.

Frederick died in the presence of his family at the Keetmanshoop State Hospital on Friday after years of declining health.

He was 85 years old.

The news of his death was confirmed by his son, Tim Frederick, on Friday.

According to Frederick Jr, his late father has been in and out of hospital since 2015.

The late Frederick is survived by his children and wife, Anna Frederick.

In 1984, he was designated as chief of the !Aman Nama sub-tribe.

From 1972-1984, he was an adviser and councillor for the late !Aman chief, Jan Samuel Herero, whom he had succeeded.

Frederick worked tirelessly to promote development within the !Aman Traditional Authority's area of jurisdiction.

He was also heavily involved in reparations negotiations.

In January 2017, he joined a class-action suit against Germany on behalf of the Nama and Herero people for financial reparations for the 1904-1908 genocide committed against them by the German colonial powers in Namibia.

He was also a founding member of the NTLA, which advocates the unification of the Nama people.

The Topnaar Nama sub-tribe's chief, Seth Kooitjie, who doubles as the Nama Traditional Leaders Association (NTLA) chairperson, said the death of Frederick was a "huge loss" not only to his tribe, but the entire Nama folk.

"He was a man of peace, a unifier of the Nama folk, and ambassador of the Nama people in the Nama/Ovaherero genocide reparation negotiations," Kooitjie said in his description.

He said the late Frederick was given the role by the Nama leaders of leading the reparation negotiations on behalf of the Nama people because of his immense knowledge of the Nama people's history.

Kooitjie said Nama leaders yesterday met at the late chief's home village of Bethanie to discuss arrangements for his burial, which the NTLA will communicate to government and the public at large.

Namibia

MP Calls for Intervention in NSFAF

POPULAR Democratic Movement (PDM) parliamentarian, Nico Smit yesterday expressed his disappointment over the decision by… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.