15 January 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Smit Calls for Intervention in NSFAF

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Remy Ngamije

POPULAR Democratic Movement (PDM) parliamentarian, Nico Smit yesterday expressed his disappointment over the decision by the Namibia Students' Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) to issue acknowledgement letters which don't guarantee loan awards.

The acknowledgement letter is issued by the fund to acknowledge a loan application.

The Namibian quoted the NSFAF spokesperson Olavi Hamwele on Thursday as saying that they will no longer provide students with preliminary letters.

Smit said it is incomprehensible and entirely irrational that the NSFAF would consider that a university should register a student without a guarantee of funding for their studies. "It is not rocket science to understand that it would be economically ruinous for any university, local or foreign, to admit, much less register, students who have no proof that they have the means to pay for their studies," he stressed.

The PDM thus called on the Minister of Higher Education, Training and Innovation, Itah Kandjii-Murangi, and President Hage Geingob to correct this situation as a matter of urgency.

The acknowledgment letter puts the future of young Namibians in jeopardy as their funding is not secured by the NSFAF, and the universities have no guarantee that the student will receive a loan.

"The NSFAF has proven itself wholly incompetent to discharge the fiduciary duty entrusted to it, and it is obvious and clear for all to see that this experiment has failed dismally," Smit added.

Namibia

African Condemnation Follows Trump's 'Shithole' Comments

VARIOUS African governments, including Namibia, and continental organisations have criticised US president Donald Trump… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.