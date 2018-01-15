POPULAR Democratic Movement (PDM) parliamentarian, Nico Smit yesterday expressed his disappointment over the decision by the Namibia Students' Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) to issue acknowledgement letters which don't guarantee loan awards.

The acknowledgement letter is issued by the fund to acknowledge a loan application.

The Namibian quoted the NSFAF spokesperson Olavi Hamwele on Thursday as saying that they will no longer provide students with preliminary letters.

Smit said it is incomprehensible and entirely irrational that the NSFAF would consider that a university should register a student without a guarantee of funding for their studies. "It is not rocket science to understand that it would be economically ruinous for any university, local or foreign, to admit, much less register, students who have no proof that they have the means to pay for their studies," he stressed.

The PDM thus called on the Minister of Higher Education, Training and Innovation, Itah Kandjii-Murangi, and President Hage Geingob to correct this situation as a matter of urgency.

The acknowledgment letter puts the future of young Namibians in jeopardy as their funding is not secured by the NSFAF, and the universities have no guarantee that the student will receive a loan.

"The NSFAF has proven itself wholly incompetent to discharge the fiduciary duty entrusted to it, and it is obvious and clear for all to see that this experiment has failed dismally," Smit added.