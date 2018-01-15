Namibia: Vocational Training Underutilised - Kapere

SELF-EMPLOYMENT of the youth and vocational training in Namibia are underutilised, the executive chairperson of the National Youth Council (NYC), Mandela Kapere, says.

In an interview with Nampa on Thursday, Kapere said it was disappointing that the youth still viewed the University of Namibia (Unam) and the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) as the only institutions in the country to get an education and skills development.

The vast Namibian youth have to see vocational training as their number one priority because the nature of employment was changing, he added.

"A number of studies have been done in the world, [which] show that as artificial intelligence and automation and mechanisation of jobs become critical, it is unlikely that we are going to see significant jobs being created," he said.

He noted that from a policy perspective, under the Harambee Prosperity Plan, there is a significant emphasis placed on increasing the number of opportunities in vocational training. Furthermore, most of the youth are employed in precarious and low-paying sectors of the economy, where skills were not required.

These sectors are agriculture, retail, and working in private households, where labour conditions are tenuous.

The NYC, however, would like to see the majority of the youth employed in a labour market where the youth can utilise their skills, be well-remunerated and make a decent living. Kapere thus suggested that the youth should be encouraged to develop skills and talents, and to be multi-skilled.

"The traditional 08h00 to 17h00 job is not going to exist in the future. Companies will engage people on a consultancy basis, and no longer employ lifelong workers. Therefore, the youth should be prepared," he said.

Technological innovations would impact some sectors like transport, which would result in job losses. Young people who own these kinds of businesses, he added, therefore need to prepare themselves in terms of how they deploy technology to complement consumer needs.

- Nampa