14 January 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi/Mozambique: Madeira Plays Down Wanderers Defeat in Mozambique

By Nyasa Times Reporter

Nomads team manager Stevie Madeira has played down his side's 1-0 defeat to Mozambican national Mocambola League champions in a strength-testing match in Songo.

Madeira said the match was more about assessing the new players and gelling them with their old counterparts in preparations for the Africa Champions League CAF tournament.

"It's clear a defeat isn't liked by anyone, but it was a friendly," said Madeira.

"I think we have to continue our preparations without becoming demoralised because we are impressed with performance," he said.

The Nomads will face AS Vita from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in first-leg away between February 9 and 11.

The following is the list of players and technical staff that made the trip:

Goalkeepers: Richard Chipuwa and Thole;

Defenders: Francis Mulimbika, Lucky Malata, Harry Nyirenda, Ted Sumani, Bongani Kaipa, Precious Sambani, Chembezi and Cholopi;

Midfielders: Kamwendo, Alfred Manyozo Jnr, Tembo, Rafiq Namwera, Mike Kaziputa, Yamikani Chester and Kumwenda;

Forwards: Peter Wadabwa, Precious Msosa and Aimable;

Technical staff: Jack Chamangwana (technical director), Madeira, Osman, Bob Mpinganjira (assistant coach), Vales Kamzere (goalkeeper trainer) and Sam Matukuta (team doctor)

