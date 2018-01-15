Namibia: Man Burns Down Girlfriend's Shack

POLICE in Windhoek are hunting for a man who burned his girlfriend's shack in the Goreangab informal settlement last week.

The unnamed suspect allegedly sent threatening SMSes to the girlfriend, who is the mother of his daughter, telling her that he would burn the shack.

According to the police, no one was injured in the fire, although the 30-year-old woman lost all her belongings.

Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the armed robbery incident where a Dutch tourist lost N$17 000.

In a report yesterday, the police said the suspects accosted the 64-year-old tourist along Tal Street in Ausspanplatz in Windhoek.

The suspects held the tourist at gunpoint and took his ATM card, which they used to withdraw the money.

Although the suspects were arrested, the police are yet to recover the ATM card.

A 40-year-old soldier attached to the anti-poaching unit at the Etosha National Park, Junias Sakaria, committed suicide on 5 January.

Police said Sakaria arrived at a camp with his colleagues on Thursday, and then disappeared.

When he did not return, his colleagues started to search for him, and saw his body hanging from a rope on a tree in the nearby bush.

Sakaria did not leave a suicide note.

Three suspects are on the run after they robbed a shop belonging to a Chinese businessman at Omuthiya town of N$50 000 last week.

Police said the suspects pretended to be buyers when they went into the shop, but closed the doors, with one of them drawing a pistol.

The other one allegedly whipped a machete from the shelf, and threatened the workers in the shop, before demanding the keys to the safe.

Before fleeing the scene, the police said, the suspects tied the three employees' hands with tape and gagged them.

Police have arrested a 19-year-old at Sikarosompo clinic after she destroyed property valued at N$12 600.

According to the police, the teenage girl broke windows of a house before she smashed a Sony hi-fi and an Acer laptop.

Meanwhile, a Windhoek taxi driver lost his vehicle valued at N$50 000 to hijackers last week along Lucia Street in Greenwell Matongo.

Police said three men armed with knives, robbed the driver of his taxi, a silver Toyota Corolla with registration number N90625 W with big number H593.

The vehicle has not been recovered yet, and no arrests were made so far.

Police investigations continue.