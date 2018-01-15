NAMIBIA's national women's hockey team continued their unbeaten streak in preparation matches for the Indoor Hockey World Cup, after beating a combined men's side 4-2 in their third practise match on Friday.

Marcia Venter, Kiana Cormack, Dure Boshoff and Jeani Holz scored for the women, while Kave Tjikuniva replied with a brace for the combined side.

They had beaten Unam 5-4 and drew 5-5 to the same side earlier in the week, and on Friday once again gave a fine performance, although the combined side was not very strong.

It was made up mostly of Unam players, including several second league players, as well as Siabonga Martins of Windhoek Old Boys and Damien Schutz of Saints. Namibia's former national women's player Dunelle van Taak, who had just come to watch the match as a spectator, was also drafted into the combined side at the last minute.

Venter opened the scoring when she stabbed in a cross by Dure Boshoff, before two goals in three minutes gave them a comfortable 3-0 lead after 16 minutes.

Kiana Cormack made it 2-0 with a fine shot high into the net, while Dure Boshoff scored with a similar shot a minute later.

The combined side opened their account just before the half time break with a fantastic goal, Kave Tjikuniva putting the ball into an empty net after Sia Martins dribbled past three defenders.

Tjikuniva scored his second early in the second half after a counterattack and cross by Damien Schutz to reduce the gap to 4-2.

The combined team had more chances with Martins putting in some strong runs but the women defended admirably, with captain Maggie Mengo in great form, and Jeani Holz sealed their victory with five minutes to go when she scrambled a loose ball into the net.

The women's team will continue to train at the DTS this week, while two more practise matches have been lined up against DTS men on Monday, and Windhoek Old Boys men on Tuesday night.