15 January 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: National Library Closes Over Funding

By Ndapewoshali Shapwanale

THE National Library and National Archives in Windhoek have been closed since last week Monday after maintenance work was put on hold due to a lack of funds.

The library and archives share the same building. Part of the building, according to a worker who requested anonymity, is also used as a public library where books meant for schools in the regions are kept.

According to the worker, they are waiting for a pipe to be fixed after it burst earlier.

"We cannot tell you when the library will open because we don't know when they will fix the pipes," an employee said when asked when the library is expected to open.

The employee said the main tap had to be closed because the burst pipe may damage books that are meant for schools in the regions.

"There are books kept downstairs, and they are in boxes, waiting to be taken to the regions. Those books can be damaged by the water from the burst pipe," the worker explained.

Education spokesperson, Absalom Absalom confirmed to The Namibian on Thursday that the national library and national archives have been closed to the public since last week Monday and will be closed until further notice.

He said the library was closed due to maintenance work that needs to be done.

"The maintenance work will be done as soon as money is made available," Absalom said.

He added that they do not have an estimate of how much money will be needed for the maintenance work, or when it will be made available.

"We are not able to say when the money will be made available," the spokesperson said yesterday.

Meanwhile, there has also been no electricity at the Supreme Court of Namibia's library last Wednesday and Thursday.

Officials at the court could not tell The Namibian why there was no electricity at the library, or when it is expected to be reconnected.

When contacted for comment, spokesperson for the office of the judiciary, Yvette Hüsselmann could not say why there was no electricity at the library.

Although she requested for questions to be sent to her via email and confirming receiving the queries, the spokesperson did not respond to any of the questions sent to her on Thursday, nor did she answer her phone or respond to text messages sent to her yesterday.

