15 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Chaos Erupts At Unisa As Students Climb Over Gates to Register

Tagged:

Related Topics

Chaos erupted outside of the University of South Africa's Sunnyside campus as students started climbing over the gates to get into the university grounds to register.

Hundreds of students gathered at the campus on Monday morning. The university kept the gates closed, only allowing entry to 20 students at a time in order to prevent a stampede.

Students became restless and started jumping over the gates and proceeded to run into the university grounds as security looked on.

Some students also attempted to break locks to one of the gates in an attempt to gain access.

Police are on scene.

Meanwhile, workers at the university are also locked in meetings with university management over a wage dispute.

Source: News24

South Africa

A Glass Half Full - Preparing for Day Zero

Level 6 water restrictions are here - this means the crisis in the Western Cape has intensified to the point where 'Day… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.