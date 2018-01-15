Namibia: Usakos CEO Accused of Conflict of Interest

ACTING Usakos CEO, Reinhold Evenson last week advertised his intention to sell, on behalf of the town council, and buy a municipal house he is residing in.

The Usakos municipal "notice of intention to sell property by way of private treaty" showed that Reinhold Hermanus Evenson is the purchaser of the N$220 000 (1 118 square metre) plot, and it showed he also approved and placed the same notice - as acting CEO.

The notice was to inform people of the municipality's intention to sell the house, and his intention to buy it, and to invite objections against the sale. The deadline for objections is 6 February.

Some people who saw the advertisement, which was published in Friday's The Namibian, said it was a blatant conflict of interest, as objections to the sale would go through the person directly involved in the transaction, namely Evenson, before going to the town's management committee and the urban and rural development ministry.

Attempts to reach Evenson were redirected to Manfriedt Weskop, who is responsible for handling Usakos' media enquiries. Weskop said the municipality was selling all five of its municipal houses because they were expensive to maintain. Four of the houses have already been sold.

Evenson had apparently been living in the house in question for the past five years and therefore had first option to buy. The value of the house is based on the last valuation, which is done every five years. Since the last evaluation almost five years ago, no notable improvements have apparently been made to the property. Weskop also explained that all correspondence with the Usakos municipality has to go through the CEO's office.

"We do not have a CEO at this stage, and Evenson is standing in as acting CEO. Because of our rules, such a notice has to go through his office and be approved by him. It's not a clash of interest; we are just sticking to the rules and being transparent," explained Weskop.

He said that after objections have been received by Evenson's office, they will be directed to the town council for consideration.

"People who have handed in objections will receive a letter of acknowledgement of receipt of their objections, so there is no way such objections will disappear or be ignored. Objectors who feel their objections were not seen, can hold us accountable because of that letter," said Weskop. On top of that, Evenson will recuse himself from any decision about the property, Weskop said.

Officials of the directorate of local authorities, as well as the acting permanent secretary, in the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development were not available to comment on the matter over the weekend.

A counterpart of Evenson at the coast told this newspaper that instead of it being a conflict of interest, it rather showed transparency at the Usakos municipality.

"The fact that they are telling people so openly what their intentions are, and who's intention it is, is a good thing. It's an example of transparency. There is no law against it. In fact, it is according to the law, and it gives objectors a better picture of what is going on and what they should object to, if anything," the source said.