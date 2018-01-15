Namibia: Kavara Laid to Rest

FORMER Kavango West regional councillor and member of parliament, Rosa Kavara was laid to rest in her home region on Saturday.

Kavara died aged 59 years on 2 January 2018 at a Windhoek hospital after suffering a stroke.

She is survived by her mother, Wilfrieda Kandimba, one son and four daughters.

Apart from being the Ncuncuni constituency councillor, Kavara also worked as a teacher in the region.

She was a member of the Swapo Party since 1998, and served in the party's Women Council's central committee for more than 10 years.

During the Swapo elective congress last November, Kavara was elected as a member of the central committee.

In a statement read on his behalf by agriculture minister John Mutorwa at the funeral, President Hage Geingob described Kavara as a hardworking cadre, who showed exemplary leadership qualities and left a selfless legacy.

Geingob said the deceased had dedicated her lifetime in service to education, rural development and women's empowerment.

He added that the nation was mourning and celebrating the life of a remarkable leader who had made a positive contribution towards the country's development agenda through her dedicated service to her fellow countrymen and women.

"I am, therefore, saddened by the early departure of our selfless and loyal comrade," Geingob said.

The President added that the Ncuncuni community, the Kavango West region, and in particular the deceased family members, children and grandchildren should be consoled, and must emulate Kavara's leadership.

"On behalf of the government, my family and on my behalf, I convey my deepest sympathy and condolences to the late honourable Kavara's bereaved's family, and the people of the Kavango West region, during this difficult time of mourning," Geingob said.

Swapo secretary general, Sophia Shaningwa, also offered her message of condolences to the family, saying Namibia has lost a patriot and a tested and trusted leader.

"We are mourning a daughter of the soil, a committed cadre of her region, and our country in totality. She was very hardworking and always positive towards issues concerning community development," Shaningwa said.

Kavango West governor, Sirkka Ausiku said Kavara was dedicated to her people and her community.

According to Ausiku, Kavara was also passionate about community upliftment, and was responsible for several developments in her constituency, such as the establishment of a secondary school and many others.

"She used to encourage children in her constituency to attend school. She also managed to establish a secondary school in the constituency. We have lost somebody who was taking our region forward," Ausiku said.

Some National Council members also gave their messages of condolence to the Kavara family. Swapo chief whip in the National Council, Lebbius Tangeni Tobias, described Kavara as a "strong woman and a strong leader", who represented the people from the grassroots' level.

Swapo has lost a leader and a reliable member, he noted, adding that Kavara has also made significant contributions to the formulation of policies in the National Council, and was a "mouthpiece" during discussions and debates.

Another Swapo National Council member, Phillipus Katamelo, who sat next to Kavara during National Council sessions, described the deceased as a mother and fearless leader who was not easily discouraged by negativity.

He said Kavara was more interested in promoting discussions that were of benefit to the community, especially that of the Kavango West.

Former President Hifikepunye Pohamba also consoled the family.