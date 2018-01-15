Nigeria: Buhari to Commission AfDB's New Building in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will commission the new office complex of the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Abuja on January 18, 2018, consolidating the country's position as the bank's largest shareholder.

According to a statement, the state-of-the-art Nigeria Country Department (RDNG) office complex, situated in the central business district of Abuja is the first permanent structure to be designed and constructed in any regional member country of the bank.

Nigeria is the AfDB's largest shareholder with a portfolio of approximately $6 billion and country operations accounting for 13 percent of the bank's total portfolio.

Following the board of directors' approval of the "Rent or Acquire Premises for Field Offices" policy and the recommendation to construct a new office in Nigeria, construction work started in January 2016 and lasted 16 months. The 220-staff capacity four-storey building will now become a model for replication in other countries.