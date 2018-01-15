Namibia: German Tourist Rapist Gets 24 Years in Jail

THE 32-year-old Bethanie resident accused of raping a German tourist at a lodge near Bethanie was sentenced to an effective 24 years in prison in the Keetmanshoop Regional Court on Friday.

Rico Daniel Riekert had pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, and charges of housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery and common assault at the start of his trial in December last year.

In his plea explanation, Riekert claimed his "judgement was impaired" by alcohol and cannabis at the time he committed the crimes.

He was convicted after admitting having twice raped the 34-year-old German tourist, who was touring Africa on a bicycle, in a chalet she was sleeping in on farm Barby, after he broke a window to gain access.

Riekert, who worked on the farm and had assisted the victim to book in at the lodge, hit her with a bedside lamp and repeatedly threatened to kill her before raping her and robbing her of a cellphone and N$600.

The police had recovered the victim's belongings when they arrested Riekert two days later, after he had fled into the nearby mountains following the attack on the German tourist on 31 October.

The prosecution told the court that Riekert first committed an oral sexual act on the victim, and hours later again raped her against her will. The court heard that the German tourist, for fear of her assailant, had left the chalet on her bicycle without reporting the rape incident to the lodge owners, and had only phoned the German embassy from a lodge at Helmeringhausen, informing them of her harrowing ordeal at farm Barby.

Regional magistrate Sunsley Zisengwe said while sentencing Riekert that all crimes committed against the victim were serious, particularly the rape charges.

"One can imagine the anguish and trauma the victim had to endure when she was forcibly subjected to the sexual intercourse," he said. He said Riekert not only damaged the image of farm Barby, where he was employed, with his horrific deeds, but Namibia as a country.

"He had attacked and violated the victim's rights in a room where she was supposed to feel safe. She must have felt sick of being subjected to these harrowing deeds for a lengthy period," he remarked.

"This incident will haunt her for the rest of her life," Zisengwe added.

He said the circumstances under which the rape was committed required a punishment above the prescribed minimum sentence, although injuries the complainant had sustained were "relatively minor". The regional magistrate, however, noted that Riekert at least deserves mercy since he was a first offender, and that the crimes he had committed were "connected in time and space".

Zisengwe sentenced Riekert to two years' imprisonment for housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery; 12 months imprisonment for the common assault charge; and a 12 year jail term on each of the two rape counts.

He ordered that the sentences for housebreaking and common assault run concurrently with the sentence on one count of rape.

Henry van Zyl represented Riekert, while deputy prosecutor general Anita Meyer handled the state's case.