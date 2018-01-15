WITH three local players at the helm of the driver's seat of the inaugural Indian Ocean Golf trophy, makes a clear indication that golf has made a sky-high leap in Zanzibar just a few years after re-introduction.

Led by Kyle Vatch who returned the best score in 43 stable ford, others who performed well include the third-placed Sjan Muggenburg who penned 36 points and Mussa Foum who came up with 35 points, thus making three Zanzibaris at the top five position.

The 36-hole tournament, as the season opener, has drawn golfers from all over East Africa, Italy, Zambia and South Africa.

Four points behind the Zanzibari was Arusha Gymkhana club player, Vivel Gohil who penned 38 points ahead of a Zanzibari, Sjani Muggenburg of Zanzibar who fired 36 stable ford points at the end the yesterday's 18-hole race.

Italian Fabio Cusinato came next with 35 points ahead of Mussa Foum from Zanzibar who returned 35 points. Zanzibar was on the mark again when Brendam Busset fought to return 34 points tying with his country mate Jacobu Venter who also carded the same points.

The top placed South African in the first 18-hole run was Asha Siebert who carved 32 points tying with Ugandan Jacobu Byamukama on the same score. Also returned 32 points were Italy's Severgnago Frabrizio and a Zanzibari Tissa Chap.

Delighted with the good going, Arusha's Gohil was optimistic his good score would open him a door to more international events to be held this year. "I enjoyed playing with good players from East African countries and those from outside the region,," he said.

He said he enjoyed playing with multinationals at one of the best and immaculate golf course in East Africa. Nabaki Afrika are the sponsors of the tournament which also serves as the season opener in Tanzania golf calendar.