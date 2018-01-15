Zimbabwe: Madiro Faces Revolt in Manicaland

A STORM is brewing in Manicaland province as new cracks emerge in Zanu PF over the Mike Madiro leadership, with party members accusing him of stuffing the provincial executive with his close allies while sidelining other members who fought the G40 faction.

Madiro rose from being an ordinary card-carrying member to the provincial chairmanship after the demolition of the G40 faction in November last year.

He reportedly reconstituted the province after removing the majority of the G40-linked executives.

In Makoni district, officials are reportedly feeling hard done following the removal of the former provincial chair Joseph Mujati, who fought tooth and nail with the Samuel Undenge-led executive that was seen as pro-G40.

Last year, Madiro was manhandled in Makoni district after he allegedly tried to impose his desired leadership.

Further to that, the district made a resolution which declared they would not support Madiro as chairman until their matters were addressed.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Madiro described the allegations as hogwash while accusing some party members of pursuing a sinister agenda.

"This is not true. These are malicious allegations by people who want to set an agenda," Madiro said, promising to avail evidence to disprove the allegations.

Mujati acknowledged there were problems in the province, but said he would serve in any capacity assigned to him.

"I will serve the party in all conscience as I have always been accustomed to. I remain at the disposal of the party for deployment in whatever capacity," he said.

"I will continue to stand against those who view party positions as an avenue to instant riches or affluence for friends and family," Mujati added.

Sources told The Standard yesterday that the district had since sought audience with the party chairperson Oppah Muchinguri before the matter exploded to unmanageable levels.

"The district has sat to review the composition of the executive and it was agreed that we will not support Madiro because he is trying to put his proxies in influential positions. An example of that is the case of Mujati, who was consistent in leading the fight against Undenge but has now been sidelined to pave way for Dorothy Mabika," said the source.

"Already, we have engaged Patrick Chinamasa so that he takes our issue to the national [chairperson] but the fortunate thing is that both Chinamasa and [Oppah] Muchinguri are aware of the challenges Manicaland is facing.

"Right now Madiro has a close relationship with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and as such, he can easily disregard our views.

However, for the sake of the well-being of the party, the matter must be addressed now," the source said.

Others said during the G40 and Team Lacoste fight, Madiro was not in the picture and it was unfair for him to come and sideline those that fought in Mnangagwa's corner.