Nigeria: Petrol Scarcity - IPMAN Wants FG to Demolish 2,000 Illegal Stations

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has advocated immediate demolition of over 2,000 identified illegal filling stations operating across the country to check the persistent scarcity of petroleum products.

The Chairman of Board of Trustees of IPMAN, Alhaji Aminu Abdulkadir, made the suggestion when he fielded questions from State House correspondents in Abuja yesterday.

Abdulkadir, who was one of the participants at the recent meeting of critical stakeholders in the nation's oil sector, said the demolition of the retail outlets had become necessary to ensure availability of the products.

The meeting, which was presided over by the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, was convened by the presidency to find lasting solutions to problems of petroleum scarcity and diversion of the commodity in the country.

He said the exercise, if carried out by the Federal Government, would also serve as deterrent to those who might want to frustrate government's efforts towards ensuring stability and sanity in the oil sector.

"But what is true is that there are people who are not licensed marketers, who have access to these products and they are doing what they like best because they want to profiteer from it, thereby constituting these problems for government, marketers and Nigerians at large," he said. (NAN)