BRUISED traditional rivals Simba and Young Africans now seek solace in the Premier League while the third contenders, Azam threatening to end their long reign.

Yanga whose race for Mapinduzi Cup title was halted by Ugandan URA, are keen to restore pride by eventually reclaim their top three spot, host Mwadui at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday while their traditional rivals Simba face revamped Singida United at the same venue on Thursday.

Yanga who missed services of their key players during Mapinduzi Cup tournament have claimed their squad is now on shape after their hitmen, Zimbabwean Donald Ngoma, Amis Tambwe and Obrey Chirwa confirmed fit for the Premier League matches.

The Zimbabwean midfield dynamo, Thabani Kamusoko, who wholly missed Mapinduzi Cup matches, is also reported fit to play again after picking injury. Simba, who lost two matches in a 24-hour span, are seeking to cleanse the tarnished image and restore players' morale after a 1-0 loss to URA and then Azam.

But facing Singida United seems to be a daunting task for Msimbazi Street team due to the fact that the newly promoted team has turned to be a tough nut to crack. Already prior to their Thursday encounter, Singida United are placed third with 23 points, hence the winner over Simba with 26 points might put them on level with Msimbazi Street Boys.

Judging the team from the recently held Mapinduzi Cup, there is everything to prove that Singida United are not pushovers. United's goalkeeper, Peter Manyika, who previously served Simba, warned the former club against his team's machinery that he claimed to be accurate as it scarcely fails to deliver.

Simba, however, were relieved with the arrival of their Ugandan hitman, Emanuel Okwi and his comeback is obvious a big boost to the team's striking force. Okwi is still leading the race for the golden boot with eight goals followed by Mbao FC striker, Habib Kiyombo with seven goals.

Where as Dar es Salaam's traditional rivals failed, Azam, who have been posing threats to the rivals reign went ahead to claim Mapinduzi Cup title for the second consecutive year after eliminating URA 4-3 on post penalty shootout.

The teams had to go for spot kicks after a barren draw in the normal 90 minutes of a tense game held on Saturday night at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar. In the match witnessed by Zanzibar President, Dr Ali Mohamed Shein, Azam's Ghanaian shot stopper, Razack Aballora was the match hero after clearing two of the five shots from crafty URA players.

Abalora who joined Azam after serving West African Football Academy (WAFA FC) of Ghana saved the first penalty taken by URA defender Patrick Mbowa and went to punch away the fifth penalty taken by striker Brian Majwega.

Azam scored their spot kicks through captain Himid Mao, Yakubu Mohammed, Enock Atta Agyei and Aggrey Morris while Zimbabwean Bruce Kangwa sent the ball directly into the waiting hands of URA goalkeeper Alionzi Nafian.

URA who won Mapinduzi Cup in 2016, converted their spot kicks through Charles Ssempa, Shafiq Kagimu and Jimmy Kulaba. Azam have now won the Cup for the fourth time in 2012, 2013, 2017 and 2018.

Simba SC have won it thrice in 2008, 2011 and 2015. Yanga were the first to win it in 2007 while other teams that managed to win it are Miembeni in 2009, Mtibwa Sugar in 2010 and Uganda KCC in 2014.