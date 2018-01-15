Africa: Merck Foundation Connects Africa With Asia

15 January 2018

Merck Foundation Connects Africa With Asia

By Baraka Jefwa

Merck Foundation (MF), and the University of Malaya (UM) signed a MoU aimed at providing fellowship training for post-graduate medical trainees from Africa and other developing countries.

The MF-UM collaboration formalised recently will facilitate academic support to post-graduate medical trainees in the fields of ICT (specifically on tele-medicine), diabetes, oncology and infertility.

Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of Executive Board of E-Merck KG and Chairman of Board of Trustees of Merck Foundation said:

"We are delighted to partner with the University of Malaya, to provide clinical training and fellowship programmes to young healthcare practitioners from Africa and other developing countries.

"I strongly believe that building capacity is the right strategy to improve access to quality and equitable healthcare since the lack of professional skills is a key challenge in these nations. We have successfully conducted many educational and fellowship programs in both Africa and Asia since 2012 and we will continue our long-term commitment through our Merck Foundation."

Dr. Rasha Kelej, Chief Executive Officer of Merck Foundation explained That the partnership is essential for the sustainability of Merck Foundation programmes - especially 'Merck Cancer Access Program' and 'Merck More Than A Mother'.

YBhg. Datuk Ir. (Dr.) Abdul Rahim Hashim, Vice-Chancellor, University of Malaya, remarked that UM readily welcomed the collaboration with MF. He said:

"Many of our own medical professionals have, in the past, benefited from training in the United Kingdom and Australia. It befalls us to reach out and help others now."

"For UM, the partnership with MF reaffirms our standing and role as Malaysia's oldest and most established higher learning institution. It also contributes towards our nation's aspiration of gaining global prominence as an international education hub with a difference."

Ms. Ee Boon Huey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Merck Malaysia, expressed that the MF-UM collaboration exemplifies Merck's belief in working together for common good.

"Merck has been around for 350 years. Today, we are a truly global company, with 50,000 employees in 66 countries working on breakthrough solutions and technologies. However, we are committed to broadening our relationships and matching our resources with the strengths of others so that together, we may change the world."

