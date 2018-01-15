Kenya: Leaked Phone Call Reveals Sonko-Igathe Final Conversation

Photo: Charles Kimani/DPPS

Mike Sonko and Polycap Igathe.

A leaked audio of the last call between Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and his deputy Polycarp Igathe reveals two individuals relating well.

Mr Igathe inquires if his boss is back in Nairobi from Kilifi, to which the governor says he could not reach him on Thursday.

Mr Igathe replies that he was at a Kenya Airways event and had given his phone to his bodyguards.

After that, Mr Sonko says he has withheld payments valued at millions of shillings to some road contractors because costs have been inflated by the Finance Department.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

He then urges Mr Igathe to take part in an NTV interview with Mr Mark Masai and tell city residents the truth about garbage collection. He also asks him to give hope that Nairobi will be transformed.

"We inherited a dead system. Garbage collectors were inherited from the City Council in 2012. The collectors are the same ones who were operating during (Philip) Kisia (former town clerk) and (George) Aladwa's (former mayor and current Makadara MP) time. They are the same people sabotaging us," says the governor.

Mr Sonko then gives the phone to another person, whom he describes as his uncle, to speak to Mr Igathe.