Zimbabwe: Wife Did Not Hide Tsvangirai Passport - MDC-T Sources

Photo: The Herald

Morgan Tsvangirai.

ALLIES of opposition MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai have dismissed as political mischief by "successionists" weekend claims that his wife hid his passport, delaying a visit to South Africa for treatment.

It was claimed that Elizabeth Tsvangirai withheld the travel document, demanding that the former prime minister sign a document stepping down and handing over power to one of his deputies Nelson Chamisa.

However, party sources told NewZimbabwe.com Monday that the trip was delayed because the government took longer than expected to process his diplomatic passport.

They dismissed allegations that Elizabeth hid the passport as a "mischievous smear" by some party and family members.

"We have successionists who can't access the (party) President through his wife because they arranged that Lorcadia Karimatsenga affair," said our source.

"So, these people then work with other family members who also have their own issues with Elizabeth to smear her and those they perceive as succession rivals in the party.

"The truth however is that, when he (Tsvangirai) met President Emmerson Mnangagwa, it was agreed that the former prime minister's diplomatic passport would be restored after it was withdrawn under former president Robert Mugabe.

"What happens is that if you're getting a new passport, you submit the old one to the Register General's office so that it can be withdrawn. That is what delayed he (party) president's trip.

"The problem was that some of those people claiming that it was hidden where not aware of these developments. Either that, or they knew what was going on but saw an opportunity for political mischief making."

Government and presidential spokesman George Charamba appeared to confirm the explanation.

"What I do know is that the Friday meeting (two weeks ago) between Mr Tsvangirai and President Mnangagwa and Vice President Chiwenga dealt with an issue that was exercising the former Prime Minister -- the issue to do with the withdrawal of his diplomatic passport in circumstances that were unclear," said Charamba told The Herald.

"It's not clear who instructed that but the effect of it is that Mr Tsvangirai no longer had his diplomatic passport, which meant he was now travelling on an ordinary green passport -- and that meant he was no longer able to access those conveniences that come with the red passport accorded to diplomats and high-level personalities by host countries.

"A decision was taken there and then to instruct the new Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade General Sibusiso Moyo to reinstate that passport and, as per standard when you are being issued with a diplomatic passport, the Passport Office withdraws the green passport. No citizen is allowed to hold more than one passport."

Tsvangirai has been battling colon cancer since announcing the diagnosis in June 2016 and was due to travel to South Africa for a review after his meeting with President Mnangagwa.

However, a local weekly claimed at the weekend that the trip was delayed for five days after wife Elizabeth withheld his passport, apparently demanding that he resigns and hands over power to one of his deputies Nelson Chamisa.

Family members appeared to confirm the claim by not denying it.

Said the MDC-T leader's brother; "Is there anything wrong with you giving your wife your passport?"

Son Edwin reportedly added; "Mainini Eliza had his passport," he said. "It appeared as if she had confiscated it but that was not the case. There was just a mix-up and it was resolved."

There had been optimism that the MDC-T leader was recovering but his condition reportedly took an alarming turn this January, worsening the intra-party jostling to replace him ahead of general elections due this year.

The succession battle reportedly pits elected vice president Thokozani Khuphe against Tsvangirai-appointed co-deputy leaders Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri.