Zimbabwe: Gukurahundi - Dabengwa Claims UK Connived With Mugabe

ZAPU leader Dumiso Dabengwa has claimed that Britain and Zanu PF connived to plan the Gukurahundi atrocities which killed an estimated 20,000 people in the Matabeleland and Midlands regions during the early 80s.

Dabengwa made the accusations while speaking at a Sapes Trust organised Gukurahundi public dialogue in Bulawayo on Friday.

The former ZIPRA intelligence supreme alleged that the Gukurahundi atrocities were deliberately planned before the 1979 Lancaster House talks which sealed the independence of Zimbabwe from Rhodesian rule.

"Gukurahundi was planned very meticulously and I think it was planned as early as the Lancaster talks when it became clear that the British will prefer Zanu to be victors in the 1980 elections.

"It is then that they planned to make sure that Zapu and ZIPRA were the enemy," he said.

The former home affairs minister claimed that this "confession" was made by a senior former British major in his presence alongside Mugabe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, the late Solomon Mujuru and Lookout Masuku, General Peter Walls.

"One of the majors in the intelligence services had called us for a security briefing on a Friday on what possible threats Zimbabwe would face.

"The major analysed the political situation in neighbouring countries such as South African Botswana, and Namibia and concluded that non- of them were a threat.

"The major said the only threat is Zapu and ZIPRA. I am saying this for the first time. Ask Mugabe, Mnangagwa and all those who were there, except Masuku and Mujuru who are now late."

Dabengwa said he sought clarifications from the British officer who maintained that Zapu and ZIPRA were a threat.

"I then asked him how he can call me any enemy when I was sitting next to Mugabe."

The Zapu leader commended President Emmerson Mnangagwa's recent signing of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission Bill (NPRC) into law but said the government should first acknowledge the atrocities and apologise to the victims.

"Gukurahundi was genocide. We will not stop speaking until an apology has been made. It was genocide and that is the premise we must begin to trace the issue.

"There is still some obstacles to deal with peace and reconciliation in this country," he said.

Former Senior Defence Attorney in the Tribunal for the prosecution of War Crimes and Crimes against Humanity in East Timor, Sipho Malunga, said he was worried that the voices of Gukurahundi victims were not projected.

"The voices of the Gukurahundi victims is not coming out," he said.

"There are many reasons why the victims have not been given the opportunity to speak. The victims were never asked how they feel.

"The very perpetrators who committed these crimes remains in power and authority. They have retained control of the territory, the security and movement of the victims. So, in what contest can a victim speak?"