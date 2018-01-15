Zimbabwe: Dabengwa Says Does Not Regret Losing Out On VP Job, Dismisses ED

ZAPU President Dumiso Dabengwa (78) says he does not have any regrets leaving Zanu PF when he could have easily landed party and State Vice Presidency which has been offered to his erstwhile allies of lesser profile.

The former Home Affairs Minister also told NewZimbabwe.com in an exclusive interview at SAPES Trust on Thursday he was not at all inspired by the new Emmerson Mnangagwa-led government he said was merely a perpetuation of the same unpopular Zanu PF which was under ousted President Robert Mugabe.

A unity pact entered between ex-President Robert Mugabe's Zanu and late Vice President Joshua Nkomo's PF Zapu in 1987 allowed the latter to contribute a VP into what then became a Zanu PF.

This has since seen Nkomo himself, the late Joseph Msika and John Nkomo, also late, all occupying the VP post because of their seniority within the former PF Zapu hierarchy.

However, with the three all now departed, Zanu PF has found itself in a dilemma on who else to pick from the ex-PF Zapu leadership, with then President Mugabe later settling for ex-diplomat Phelekezela Mphoko to be one of his deputies.

When Mphoko was elevated to the lofty position, there were sentiments Mugabe should lure back Dabengwa to take up the post as opposed to the now former VP who has a hazy history within the now defunct PF Zapu.

But it turned out the veteran nationalist and former Zipra intelligence chief had already abandoned Zanu PF, together with some disgruntled ex-PF Zanu politicians to revive Zapu.

Even after Mugabe's unceremonious exit as President, there were calls new State leader Mnangagwa should consider Dabengwa as one of his deputies.

"I cannot be Zanu PF again. I will never be Zanu PF. And therefore, I cannot be Vice President of a Zanu government," Dabengwa said when asked if he regretted leaving Zanu PF 2008.

Dabengwa also dismissed chances of the country's economic fortunes turning for the better under the new Mnangagwa government which he said did not at all represent any departure from Mugabe's regime.

"It's a government that has taken over from the former government of the country and yet at the same time it is the same government with a changed face (of leader). That is all that has happened.

"I think it will not respond to those aspirations of the people which they expressed on 18 November (2017), that they want a fresh start to build a new Zimbabwe," Dabengwa said while referring to the massive citizen demonstration in many parts of the country to celebrate Mugabe's fall.

Mugabe was forced to surrender his job of 37 years when the country's military placed him under house confinement in November last year to start a week of intense haggling for his departure.