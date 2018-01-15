Somalia: Five Government Soldiers Injured in Mogadishu Blast

At least five Somali Federal government soldiers were wounded in a roadside bomb blast in Mogadishu on Sunday morning, witnesses said.

The incident took place at Hanta Dheer area in Deynile district after a remote-controlled landmine ripped through a military vehicle carrying an army officer and his security guards.

In the aftermath of the attack, Somali soldiers cordoned off the scene and carried out a manhunt, but, no arrest was reported until now.

The bomb tore down the car, wounding 5 soldiers who have been immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, according to the eyewitnesses.