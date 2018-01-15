14 January 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Five Government Soldiers Injured in Mogadishu Blast

Tagged:

Related Topics

At least five Somali Federal government soldiers were wounded in a roadside bomb blast in Mogadishu on Sunday morning, witnesses said.

The incident took place at Hanta Dheer area in Deynile district after a remote-controlled landmine ripped through a military vehicle carrying an army officer and his security guards.

In the aftermath of the attack, Somali soldiers cordoned off the scene and carried out a manhunt, but, no arrest was reported until now.

The bomb tore down the car, wounding 5 soldiers who have been immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, according to the eyewitnesses.

Somalia

Family Mourns Woman Killed By Shabaab in Lamu Attack

The family of a woman who was killed in an attack by Al-Shabaab militants in Nyongoro, Lamu County is devastated by the… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.