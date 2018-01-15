Angola: Over 1.000 Former Combatants Pension Processes Homologated in Bengo

Caxito — At least 1015 processes belonging to former combatants have been homologated in the northern Bengo province in December 2017 by the Ministry of the Former Combatants and motherland Veterans.

The information was unveiled by the director of the Provincial Former Combatants and motherland Veterans Office, Joaquim Carlos Cangulo Domingos, adding that the new pensioners will be receiving their pension from January.

The Ministry of Former Combatants in Bengo currently controls 9.265 pensioners, in which the above said number of former warriors, widows, orphans and disabled people from 2nd to 4th degree are now being part of it.

Angolans are celebrating the National Day of Former combatants and motherland Veterans on January 15.