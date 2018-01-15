15 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Over 1.000 Former Combatants Pension Processes Homologated in Bengo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Caxito — At least 1015 processes belonging to former combatants have been homologated in the northern Bengo province in December 2017 by the Ministry of the Former Combatants and motherland Veterans.

The information was unveiled by the director of the Provincial Former Combatants and motherland Veterans Office, Joaquim Carlos Cangulo Domingos, adding that the new pensioners will be receiving their pension from January.

The Ministry of Former Combatants in Bengo currently controls 9.265 pensioners, in which the above said number of former warriors, widows, orphans and disabled people from 2nd to 4th degree are now being part of it.

Angolans are celebrating the National Day of Former combatants and motherland Veterans on January 15.

Angola

Angola and China Sign Visa Facilitation Agreement

An agreement on visa facilitation in ordinary passports was signed on Sunday in Luanda by the head o f the diplomacies… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.