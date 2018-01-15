Photo: Clemente Santos / Angop

Angola and China Sign Visa Facilitation Agreement.

Luanda — An agreement on visa facilitation in ordinary passports was signed on Sunday in Luanda by the head o f the diplomacies of Angola and People's Republic of China Manuel Augusto and, Wang Yi, respetively aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement, which will come into effect within 30 days, will streamline visa mechanisms for entrepreneurs and businessmen, academicians and scientific researchers, men of culture, sportsmen and people with medical treatment needs.

The signing was followed by a meeting between delegations of the two countries and the Angolan side countesd on the presence ofministers of Finance, Archer Mangueira, and of Mineral Resources and Petroleum, Diamantino Azevedo.

Speaking to the press, the Angolan Foreign Affairs Minister Manuel Augusto said that the occasion served to discuss the "framework of relations and appreciation of Angola's debt".

However, Manuel Augusto declined to refer to the total amount of the Angolan debt to China, adding that so far it is within the parameters of what the Executive is authorized to do so.

He also said that the parties were satisfied with the way forward so far in the framework of cooperation and decided to discuss from a technical point of view new innovative ways and methods which would continue to maintain it at sustainable levels and its course is not interrupted and projects already under way or may be agreed upon may have such financial support.

In this regard, "the parties have decided that the technical teams of the two countries should immediately work on the preparation of the second session of the Commission for Economic and Trade Cooperation, which is the mechanism used by the two countries to coordinate and supervise bilateral economic cooperation".

He added this will take place in Luanda in a ver ynear future and, in the framework of these discussions, decisions will be made regarding the signing of legal instruments that are considered indispensable to further conform institutional support to bilateral cooperation.

On its turn, the Chinese authorities, through Minister Wang Yi, expressed confidence in Angola's ability to honor its commitments.

Similarly, Wang Yi reaffirmed the strategic nature of bilateral relations, which have been based on friendship and honesty.

He also highlighted the parties' interest in promoting the updating, boosting and enhancement of the quality of cooperation actions, as well as political trust, through further support to vital issues of concern.

In this regard, he said, China will support Angola to accelerate the diversification of its economy, as well as its process of industrialization and modernization.

The relations between Angola and China date from 1983, having this year marked 35 years. At the level of Southern Africa, the Angola is the largest African trading partner (since 2007) of this Asian state, with which it cooperates in the military, agricultural, academic, agro-industrial, infrastructure, petroleum and technological fields.