Angola and DRC Sign Deal for Research On Queen Lueje-a-Nkonde

Kananga — The Lunda Norte authorities signed a protocol in the framework of cooperation at higher education level in Kananga, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), to investigate the figure and work of Queen Lueje-A-Nkonde, contested by King Lunda, Mwene Machissengue-Wa-Tembo, who resides in the Province of Lunda Sul.

It should be noted that King Mwachissengue-Wa-Tembo has been claiming that Queen Lueje-A-Nkonde violated the principles of Lunda culture by entering into marriage with a foreign hunter in the territory of the Empire.

In addition to the research of the figure of the queen, the Portuguese, French and Lingala courses are included in the agreement signed by the perovincial governor Ernesto Muangala and his counterparts from four Congolese provinces bordering Lunda Norte.

The memorandum on various bilateral socio-economic and cultural agreements also gives legitimacy to twinning treaties of the border municipalities of Lunda Norte with the Democratic Republic of Congo.