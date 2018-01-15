Namibia: Ongenga Expo a Success

THE 2017 Ongenga youth expo, which took place in December was successful, the main sponsor of the event, KTP Industries Namibia, told The Namibian this week.

The 5th annual Ongenga youth expo took place from 27 to 31 December 2017 at Ongenga, in the Ohangwena region on the side of the border to Angola.

The expo aims to encourage entrepreneurship in rural Namibia and also hosts a boxing bonanza, music show and beauty pageant.

"The event went well and we were happy with the attendance and the number of exhibitors we had this year,"KTP's managing member, Kondja Josua, told The Namibian in an interview.

Josua thanked the minister of environment and tourism, Pohamba Shifeta, for being a supporter of the event since its inception and always making himself available as a keynote speaker at the opening of the event. Shifeta hails from Ongenga.

Jousa further said the event's success was also made possible thanks to the Ongenga community's cooperation and support, the local police, the councillor and local businesses.

According to Josua, last month's expo was different as they had a talent competition for upcoming artists and performers from the area who had the opportunity to win prize money. "We also had a boxing show, where young boxers from two boxing clubs in the Ohangwena region competed," he said.

There were 21 local exhibitors this time around.

To fund the event, KTP sponsored N$ 50 000 in addition to the funds gathered from exhibitors and gate receipts from the performances and Miss Ongenga youth expo tickets.

"It has to be highlighted that this is not a profit making venture as more money is always spent than gathered from the event. We are always looking to collaborate with sponsors to improve the event," he added.

KTP Industries Namibia said it sees itself as part of the Namibian society and recognises its role as an agent of social change helping create the prosperous Namibia envisioned in Vision 2030 and the National Development Plans.

"Through our entrepreneurship venture we want to empower other Namibians to reach for the dream of financial self-sufficiency. To accomplish this, KTP Industries organises and funds the annual Ongenga youth expo," said Josua.