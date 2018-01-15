15 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Failure

Luanda — An airplane from Luanda to Lubango belonging to the Angolan Airlines (TAAG) was on Saturday forced to return to the capital for an emergency landing due to an engine failure after its taking-off.

According to TAAG's spokesperson, Carlos Vicente, the Boeing 737 - 700 was carrying over 60 passengers above the covered number, which made it to fly 50 percent far beyond its real capacity.

He also said it was a timely problem that forced the airplane to make an emergency landing at Luanda's "04 de Fevereiro" International Airport.

The official, who was speaking to ANGOP, said that the crew took the safety procedures after realizing the situation, without disclosing details on th kinds of failure.

However, he underlined that the airplane landed in safety in line with all the security procedures, without causing any problems to the passengers, stressing that the domestic flights have not been affected, since the company continues its regular schedule.

