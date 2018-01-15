15 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Draw With Benfica

Luanda — The Angolan national senior men's handball team closed their preparation in the region of Rio Maior (Portugal) on Saturday afternoon with a 28-goal draw against Sport Lisboa and Benfica, with a view to their participation in the African Cup of Nations (CAN2018, to take place eon Jnuary 17-27.

Angola completed a pre-competitive 12-day training progrmme in Portugal, in the region of Rio Maior, Angola lost only one game out of six matches they played with local teams.

Angola, who finished third in the last edition, are part of group A, with Egypt (defending chzmpions), Morocco, Nigeria and DRC.

