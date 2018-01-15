Luanda — The Angolan national senior men's handball team closed their preparation in the region of Rio Maior (Portugal) on Saturday afternoon with a 28-goal draw against Sport Lisboa and Benfica, with a view to their participation in the African Cup of Nations (CAN2018, to take place eon Jnuary 17-27.

Angola, who finished third in the last edition, are part of group A, with Egypt (defending chzmpions), Morocco, Nigeria and DRC.